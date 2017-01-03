Kenya: Polls Agency Targets Up to 6 M...

Kenya: Polls Agency Targets Up to 6 Million New Voters

The electoral commission plans to list up to six million new voters in its second mass voter registration planned to kick off next Monday, January 16. Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba on Monday said they were targeting young Kenyans who recently acquired national IDs. "Records with the registration bureau shows that nine million Kenyan adults have identification cards but are yet to register," Mr Chiloba said during a consultative meeting with media practitioners in Nairobi.

