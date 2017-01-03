Kenya: Parents Storm School, Kick Out Headteacher

Dozens of parents stormed a primary school in Bomet County on Thursday and kicked out the headteacher over poor results in the 2016 KCPE exams. The mean score for Sergutiet Primary School in Bomet Central constituency dropped from 213 in 2015 to 185 last year and the parents believe headteacher Onesmus Chirchir was the reason for the poor performance.

