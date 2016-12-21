Kenya: Pambazuka Makes 10 Kenyans Mil...

Kenya: Pambazuka Makes 10 Kenyans Millionaires in New Year Promotion

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Pambazuka National Lottery has announced 10 lucky winners for their holiday promotion that closed on New Year's Day in Nairobi. Some of the 10 millionaires include a Butcher Francis Yenku from Narok, Robert Nyabiba a water vendor, farmer from Bungoma, Benard Wabomba, Business men Aloice Ajwang from Kisumu, Simon Muya , Peter Mwangi from Thika and Daniel Kipngetich from Nandi.

