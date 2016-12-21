Kenya: Pambazuka Makes 10 Kenyans Millionaires in New Year Promotion
Pambazuka National Lottery has announced 10 lucky winners for their holiday promotion that closed on New Year's Day in Nairobi. Some of the 10 millionaires include a Butcher Francis Yenku from Narok, Robert Nyabiba a water vendor, farmer from Bungoma, Benard Wabomba, Business men Aloice Ajwang from Kisumu, Simon Muya , Peter Mwangi from Thika and Daniel Kipngetich from Nandi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
|Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Big Drug Companies
|1
|Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Bama Yankee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC