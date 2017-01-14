Kenya on track for modern rail network
The construction of Kenya's modern railway entered the home stretch on Wednesday, with the delivery of six locomotives from China. Manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corp Qishuyan Co, the first delivery marks the near completion of phase one of the standard gauge railway project, undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corp. The line, 90 percent of whose $3.45 billion funding came from China Import and Export Bank, links the country's biggest citiesi1 4 Mombasa and Nairobi.
