Kenya: No Room for War Mongers in Kenya, Warns President Kenyatta

1 hr ago

He said the government will not stand by and watch politicians incite the public to fight each other because of politics. He said the aim of Jubilee Government is to ensure the country moves forward peacefully and all Kenyans live together in harmony.

