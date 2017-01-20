Kenya: New Plan to Hire Doctors on Co...

Kenya: New Plan to Hire Doctors on Contract

Governors said they will employ doctors on a three-year renewable contract as opposed to the current permanent work terms. This, they said, will help them engage the doctors on a more sober manner as compared to now when they are permanent and under the national government.

