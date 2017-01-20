Kenya: New Education Plan Scraps Nati...

Kenya: New Education Plan Scraps National Exams

Read more at AllAfrica.com

A new education system that will replace the 8-4-4 was unveiled Monday and will phase out the national examinations currently done at the end of primary and secondary school cycles. Unlike the current system that is heavily focused on examinations, the new one will be competency-based and will give more emphasis on identification of talents and nurturing them.

Chicago, IL

