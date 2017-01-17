Kenya: Nairobi Ranks Tenth On Jll's City Momentum Index
Nairobi makes it on JLL's fourth annual City Momentum Index of the world's most dynamic cities as the 10th city out of 134 others. The cities on JLL's CMI share the ability to embrace technological change, absorb rapid population growth and strengthen global connectivity.
