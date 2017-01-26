Kenya: More Than Half of Kenyans Describe Current Economic Condition As Very Bad - Survey
More than half of Kenyans describe the current economic condition as very bad, with seven out of 10 saying the Jubilee administration had failed to create jobs, a survey by the University of Nairobi has shown. At least 76 per cent of Kenyans said that the government had performed poorly in keeping prices of various items stable.
