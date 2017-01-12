Kenya: Midwife Comes to Rescue of Mot...

Kenya: Midwife Comes to Rescue of Mothers as Doctors Press on With Strike

A renowned traditional birth attendant in the coast region has come in handy for expectant mothers assisting about 20 women every week to give birth at home since December 10 when doctors went on strike. Ms Milka Daido, 68, and her 10 other midwives have helped at least 100 expectant mothers from Mombasa, Kwale and Tana River counties to deliver safely at home.

