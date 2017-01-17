Kenya, Mauritius set to be Africa's f...

Kenya, Mauritius set to be Africa's financial hubs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

President Uhuru Kenyatta said Kenya and Mauritius need to complement each other as the two nations have a similar approach in economic development. The President spoke when he met the Mauritius Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade Minister, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Sat Garrett 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,073 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC