Kenya: Law Gives Term Limit for University Leaders

The Universities Act 2016 assented to by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month also disqualifies a person who has been a member of the student council of a university for two terms from such election at any university in Kenya. The Act effectively blocks perennial student leaders such as Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, who has been at the helm of the Students Organisation of Nairobi University since 2010, from re-election.

