Kenya launches mobile app to fight crime

Kenya has launched a mobile phone application system to boost the fight against crime, a senior government official said on Tuesday. Attorney General Githu Muigai told a media briefing in Nairobi that the app will enable the public to report and document crimes as they happen.

