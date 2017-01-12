Kenya: Kenyatta Unveils 525 Police Ve...

Kenya: Kenyatta Unveils 525 Police Vehicles at Uhuru Park

President Uhuru Kenyatta has unveiled the third batch of police vehicles and equipment acquired through the government's leasing programme. Mr Kenyatta unveiled 525 vehicles, including 25 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected , at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, as part of the government's modernisation programme.

