Kenya: Kenya's Tea Production Falls By 30% Due to Prolonged Dry Spell

Kenya's Tea Production Falls By 30% Due to Prolonged Dry Spell

Tea production in the country has fallen by 30 per cent in the last five months due to climate and a prolonged dry spell. According to the Kenya Tea Development Agency board chairman Peter Kanyago, although tea prices have improved at the Mombasa auction, there has been no increase in production in the farms due to changes in climate.

