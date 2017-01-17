Kenya: Kenya Airways Celebrates 40 Ye...

Kenya: Kenya Airways Celebrates 40 Years With Fare Discount

National carrier Kenya Airways Sunday marked 40 years since it began operations by announcing that it would offer its customers up to 40 per cent discount on tickets to various destinations across its network over the next two weeks. The airline's role in promoting trade, culture and exchange of ideas, it said, largely contributes to the growth and economic transformation of the region and the continent.

Chicago, IL

