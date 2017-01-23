Kenya: I'm Ready to Step Down, AIPCA Head Tells Followers
African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa leader Amos Kabuthu says he is ready to step down, provided his successor is accepted by a majority of members. While delivering a sermon at AIPCA Bahati Cathedral, the headquarters of the church, the archbishop, whose leadership has been subjected to numerous court cases, said choosing the next leader must be done procedurally and according to the constitution of the church.
