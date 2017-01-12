Kenya: IEBC to Deploy Over 7000 BVR K...

Kenya: IEBC to Deploy Over 7000 BVR Kits for Mass Voter Registration

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will deploy over 7000 Biometric Voter Registration kits for the mass voter registration exercise that kicks off today. In the new formula of distribution, the smallest ward will receive 3 BVR kits, while the largest will receive 10 kits.

Chicago, IL

