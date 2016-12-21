Kenya: How Kenyans Ushered in the New...

Kenya: How Kenyans Ushered in the New Year

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Uhuru Kenyatta had a New Year message for Kenyans where he challenged them to take stock of last year. "We must be able to remember where we have come from and how much we have achieved even as we continue to urgently undertake a process of transformation during this generation and the ones to come," President Kenyatta said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,515,339

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC