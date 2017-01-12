Kenya: Govt to Monitor Social Media D...

Kenya: Govt to Monitor Social Media During Elections

Kenya will not shut down the Internet during the election period unless the situation gets out of hand, officials said Thursday. The Communications Authority of Kenya chairman, Mr Ben Gituku said that the government would only take action if it deemed it as a necessary step to secure the country.

