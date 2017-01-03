Kenya: Govt Has Spent Billions in Inf...

Kenya: Govt Has Spent Billions in Infrastructure, Health at the Coast - Statehouse

State house has defended the Government's development record in the coast region by detailing completed and ongoing projects in the region. State house Spokesman Manoah Esipisu has said President Uhuru's administration has invested billions of shillings to significantly improve infrastructure including roads, ports, health and education in the region.

Chicago, IL

