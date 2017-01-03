Kenya: Governors Reject Manual Backup Plan in Elections

Governors on Tuesday threw their weight behind the Opposition in calling for the exclusive use of an electronic system in this year's General Election, differing with Attorney-General Githu Muigai, who rooted for a manual backup. The governors said a manual backup system would be prone to abuse and manipulation, agreeing with Opposition politicians who have expressed fears that the system would be so lame that even dead people could be counted as voters in the August 8 poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.