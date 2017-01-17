Kenya: Governors Clash With Treasury on Sh33 Billion Idle Cash
Governors have reacted with outrage to claims by the National Treasury that the devolved units are unable to spend Sh33 billion, which is lying idle in their accounts even as wananchi are ravaged by drought. The counties described as "erroneous" and "misleading" a statement by National Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge that counties have been unable to spend billions of shillings and should be held responsible for their inability to absorb funds, which could also be used to fight drought affecting 23 of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC