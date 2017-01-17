Kenya: Governors Clash With Treasury ...

Kenya: Governors Clash With Treasury on Sh33 Billion Idle Cash

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Governors have reacted with outrage to claims by the National Treasury that the devolved units are unable to spend Sh33 billion, which is lying idle in their accounts even as wananchi are ravaged by drought. The counties described as "erroneous" and "misleading" a statement by National Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge that counties have been unable to spend billions of shillings and should be held responsible for their inability to absorb funds, which could also be used to fight drought affecting 23 of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC