Kenya: Families Face Starvation as Famine Hits Counties

More than 50,000 Tana River County residents are staring at death because of the ongoing drought, Governor Hussein Dado has warned. The county boss appealed to the government, donors and well-wishers to help residents of Tana Delta, Tana North and Tana River sub-counties.

