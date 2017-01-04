Kenya Faces Threat of Worsening Drought After Rains Fail an hour ago

Kenya Faces Threat of Worsening Droug...

Kenya's government may spend more than the 21.5 billion shillings it budgeted to support rural farmers and households struggling for food this year amid drought in parts of the country. Rainfall the nation usually receives between November and January has been poor, according to James Oduor, chief executive officer of the National Drought Management Authority. The government is prepared to support 1.3 million people to the end of July and may set aside more money should an assessment to be conducted this month show more people are in need, he said.

