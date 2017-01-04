Kenya Faces Threat of Worsening Drought After Rains Fail an hour ago
Kenya's government may spend more than the 21.5 billion shillings it budgeted to support rural farmers and households struggling for food this year amid drought in parts of the country. Rainfall the nation usually receives between November and January has been poor, according to James Oduor, chief executive officer of the National Drought Management Authority. The government is prepared to support 1.3 million people to the end of July and may set aside more money should an assessment to be conducted this month show more people are in need, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
|Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Big Drug Companies
|1
|Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Bama Yankee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC