Kenya: Embu County Gets Green Light to Develop Its Airstrip

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Gilbert Kibe and Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director Jonny Andersen, however, told Governor Martin Wambora that the airstrip, located along the Embu-Kiritiri highway, could only be used for domestic flights. Speaking when they paid a courtesy call on the governor, the two officials said it is possible for the county to use the airstrip despite it being under the Interior Ministry.

Chicago, IL

