Kenya: Embu County Gets Green Light to Develop Its Airstrip

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Gilbert Kibe and Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director Jonny Andersen, however, told Governor Martin Wambora that the airstrip, located along the Embu-Kiritiri highway, could only be used for domestic flights. Speaking when they paid a courtesy call on the governor, the two officials said it is possible for the county to use the airstrip despite it being under the Interior Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.