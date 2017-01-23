Kenya: Election Commission Discovers 128,926 Voters Share Identification Documents

Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission , says records in its data indicate that a total of 128,926 persons share identification documents This came following a host of claims that several individuals had discovered they shared Identification numbers with other Kenyans. IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati attributed the cases of multiple registrations to data entry errors, possible use of one ID to register more than once, attempted registration of more than one person using same ID as well as shared National ID numbers.

