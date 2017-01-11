Kenya: Dry Taps Greet Nairobi City Dwellers

Residents of Nairobi are a worried lot over water rationing as five estates in the city have had dry taps for the past one week. However, the impact of water shortage is yet to take full effect, following an announcement by the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to ration the commodity from January 1. This is because of low water levels in the dams following failed rains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.