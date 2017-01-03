Kenya: Doctors Warm Up for Bruising L...

Kenya: Doctors Warm Up for Bruising Legal Battle With Government

Doctors were on Tuesday evening warming up for a bruising legal battle with the government after a court ordered the arrest of their union officials for contempt of court, but who brushed off the directive as inconsequential and an attempt to intimidate them. In a bid to quell one of the most protracted labour disputes the country has ever seen, Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa, sitting at the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi, ordered the arrest of Kenya Medical Practitioners', Pharmacists' and Dentists' Union officials, directing that they be arraigned on Thursday for further directions after they failed to appear before her for sentencing for contempt.

