Kenya: Doctor's Union Officials Get One-Month Jail Term Over Strike
A Kenyan court has sentenced six union officials to a one-month suspended jail term over the doctor's strike now in its second month. The Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Hellen Wasilwa ordered the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union officials to finalise negotiations with the government within two weeks and also call off the strike.
