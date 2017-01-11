Kenya: Doctors' Strike Continues

Striking doctors are yet to go back to work even after being offered an enhanced pay package that would cost the Treasury an additional Sh4 billion every year. In the meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Mombasa, it was agreed that the entry point of doctors would be enhanced from Job Group L to M, and gross salaries raised to Sh196,000 from the current Sh140,244.

