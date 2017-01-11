Kenya: Doctors Meet to Decide On 40% ...

Kenya: Doctors Meet to Decide On 40% Pay Rise Offer

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Doctors will on Friday decide whether to accept President Kenyatta's 40 per cent pay rise offer or continue with their strike until a Collective Bargaining Agreement between them and the government is implemented. Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union secretary-general Ouma Oluga said Kenyans will know of their decision on Friday.

