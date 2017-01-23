Kenya: Doctors Demand Dismissal of Health Bosses
The doctors Monday said their strike had dragged on because Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri did not have the interest of poor Kenyans at heart. Prof Omondi Oyoo, a rheumatologist and member of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists' Union demanded the two officials' replacement "with people who can negotiate with us so that the strike comes to an end".
