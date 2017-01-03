Kenya: Court Allows Politician Mark Too's Burial to Go On

Kanu-era politician Mark Too will finally be laid to rest at his Maziwa Farm in Uasin Gishu County after his family obtained a court order allowing them to do so pending the determination a case filed to stop his funeral until the cause of death is established. Mr Too's family, through lawyers Tom Ojienda and Evans Monari, obtained the order on Monday morning through a certificate of urgency.

