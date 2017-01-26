Kenya: Couple Asks for President's Help to Get ID Card

Mary Jessica Atieno, 27, applied for the document in Murang'a County, where she is married, but was instructed to make the application in her birth district in Kisumu County. Her husband, Peter Mburu, said his wife was working in Kisumu, where they met, and they started cohabiting before relocating to Murang'a last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.