Kenya: Conservationists Fault Nema Ap...

Kenya: Conservationists Fault Nema Approval of Railway Through Nairobi Park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Conservationists have faulted the decision by the National Environment and Management to approve construction of the Standard Gauge Railway through the Nairobi National Park. In an interview with Capital FM News, WildlifeDirect's CEO Paula Kahumbu said the decision to route the railway through the park ignores the advice of numerous environment experts who have warned of irreversible consequences "It is unfortunate that the government has taken that position despite all the evidence that we have provided in the environmental implication of the construction of the railway through the park which will mainly affect the migration routes," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) 15 hr Fartunlucky 44
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 3
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,408 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC