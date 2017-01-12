Kenya: Conservationists Fault Nema Approval of Railway Through Nairobi Park

Conservationists have faulted the decision by the National Environment and Management to approve construction of the Standard Gauge Railway through the Nairobi National Park. In an interview with Capital FM News, WildlifeDirect's CEO Paula Kahumbu said the decision to route the railway through the park ignores the advice of numerous environment experts who have warned of irreversible consequences "It is unfortunate that the government has taken that position despite all the evidence that we have provided in the environmental implication of the construction of the railway through the park which will mainly affect the migration routes," she said.

