Kenya: Blackout Hits Nairobi, Mount K...

Kenya: Blackout Hits Nairobi, Mount Kenya and Coast Regions

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Generators could be heard roaring outside major buildings in Nairobi's city centre as some businesspeople battled to keep their premises powered. Kenya Power General Manager for Network Management Daniel Tare said technical teams were battling to restore electricity to the affected areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) 12 hr The Anti-Flower C... 3
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,935 • Total comments across all topics: 277,738,436

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC