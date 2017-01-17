Kenya bans importation of poultry from Uganda over bird flu
The Agriculture ministry in Nairobi also cancelled all permits that had already been issued for the import of poultry in a bid to safeguard the 32 million chicken in the country Medical experts from Agricultural Ministry take samples from birds suspected to be infected at Bukakata Landing Site on Wednesday. PHOTO BY MARTINS E. SSEKWEYAMA The chief research officer at Kemri, Prof Njenga Kariuki, said he was confident that Kenya had the right strategies in place to handle any outbreak or infestation from Uganda.
