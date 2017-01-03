Kenya arrests 2 suspects accused of p...

Kenya arrests 2 suspects accused of plotting Nairobi attack

He said in a statement Tuesday that Abdulafatah Nur Ali was arrested in Nairobi with a fraudulent national identity card and refugee certificate, and that Farah Shaleh Aden was arrested in Garissa. Kenya has seen attacks by Somali extremist group al-Shabab, which has vowed retribution on the country for sending troops in 2011 to Somalia to fight the militants.

Chicago, IL

