Kenya arrests 2 suspects accused of plotting Nairobi attack

He said in a statement Tuesday that Abdulafatah Nur Ali was arrested in Nairobi with a fraudulent national identity card and refugee certificate, and that Farah Shaleh Aden was arrested in Garissa. Kenya has seen attacks by Somali extremist group al-Shabab, which has vowed retribution on the country for sending troops in 2011 to Somalia to fight the militants.

