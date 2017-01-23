Kenya Airways celebrates 40 years in the skies
Kenya Airways on Sunday January 22, 2017 marked its 40th anniversary since it was incorporated in 1977. From humble beginnings Kenya Airways has grown to become a leading player in Africa connecting the region to the World and the World to Africa through its hub in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport , Nairobi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC