Kenya: Airline Investigated After Passenger Flight Mishaps

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is investigating Jambojet after thousands of the domestic airline's passengers were booked on too a large plane that could not land at Ukunda Airstrip in Kwale County. The national carrier Kenya Airways-owned airline was faulted for diverting the plane to Moi International Airport, Mombasa, and transporting the passengers by road amid hectic activity of crossing Likoni Channel by ferry.

