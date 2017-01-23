Kenya: 1000 Entrepreneurs to Explore African Solutions in Nairobi Forum
The two-day forum, an initiative of Intellecap, is in its 4th edition and will be held on February 23-24, 2017. The forum is an initiative of Intellecap in partnership with World Bank, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, Merck and USAID among many others and will be one of the largest platforms for entrepreneurship, innovation and impact investing with participants from around the world.
