Kees Heuveling has been appointed Gen...

Kees Heuveling has been appointed General Manager at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi, Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Villa Rosa Kempinski has announced the appointment of hospitality guru, Mr. Kees Heuveling, as the new General Manager, replacing Mr. Manish Nambiar who moved to the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast Accra, Ghana. Kees's immediate former position was as a General manager of the luxurious Kempinski Hotel Cathedral Square, Vilnius, Lithuania, for three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,898 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC