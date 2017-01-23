Kees Heuveling has been appointed General Manager at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi, Kenya
Villa Rosa Kempinski has announced the appointment of hospitality guru, Mr. Kees Heuveling, as the new General Manager, replacing Mr. Manish Nambiar who moved to the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast Accra, Ghana. Kees's immediate former position was as a General manager of the luxurious Kempinski Hotel Cathedral Square, Vilnius, Lithuania, for three years.
