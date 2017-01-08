Kalonzo threatens to notify ICC over Dualea s alleged remarks

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka says he may be forced to notify the International Criminal Court of alleged ethnic cleansing threats by Majority Leader in the National Assembly Adan Duale should security agencies in the country fail to take action against him. The premise of his move he says is the fact that if actualized the remarks could lead to genocide or forceful eviction of population or war crimes.

