Kalonzo commissions leaders for voter sensitization

19 hrs ago

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka has Friday commissioned close to 200 leaders from Kisii and Nyamira counties for a massive voter sensitization exercises in the two counties. The Wiper Leader who met with the Leaders at the Wiper offices Friday urged them to use their potential as party agents to mobilize every voter who has not being registered and also sensitize those who had registered to verify their status to avert what befell him two days ago.

Chicago, IL

