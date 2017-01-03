IEBC selection panel under fire for IEBC chair nominees

Since the announcement by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday last week that he had nominated Wafula Chebukati alongside six others to head the electoral body IEBC, mixed reactions have greeted the announcement with revelations that some of the nominees could have serious integrity issues that could compromise their suitability. The IEBC Selection panel has defended itself against claims that it submitted names of nominees with integrity issues to the President for appointment.

