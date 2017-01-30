ICDC jump starts Kenya's off-plan pro...

ICDC jump starts Kenya's off-plan property market

Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation has jump started Kenya's off-plan property market with competitively priced luxurious apartments at the Coast. The development finance institution has announced it will finance up to 80 percent of the purchase price per unit of its real estate development, The Oceania Apartments.

