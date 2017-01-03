How girls are trafficked to Middle East through Kenya
Traffickers who smuggle Ugandan girls through Kenya to different destinations in the Middle East and South Africa have built a syndicate involving police officers, other security officers and immigration staff from Uganda and Kenya, an investigation by Sunday Monitor has revealed Illegal. Kenyan border point at Malaba where some of the Ugandan girls trafficked to the Middle East pass through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
|Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Big Drug Companies
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC