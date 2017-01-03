How girls are trafficked to Middle Ea...

How girls are trafficked to Middle East through Kenya

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Traffickers who smuggle Ugandan girls through Kenya to different destinations in the Middle East and South Africa have built a syndicate involving police officers, other security officers and immigration staff from Uganda and Kenya, an investigation by Sunday Monitor has revealed Illegal. Kenyan border point at Malaba where some of the Ugandan girls trafficked to the Middle East pass through.

