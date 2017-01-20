He was days from moving to the U.S.

Abdi Rizack, 32, is a Somali who has lived in the Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya since 2009. After 20 years his application to be resettled in the United States had been accepted and he was planning to fly to Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 6. NAIROBI-On Friday morning, Abdi Rizack received the news he had waited 20 years for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.