Guant namo Global Capture Guide
From left, Abdulsalam al Hela, captured in Cairo, Egypt; Abdul Malik, captured in Mombasa, Kenya; Saifullah Paracha, captured in Bangkok, Thailand; Omar Mohammed Ali al Rammah, captured in the Republic of Georgia. Hela and Rammah photos are from their Guantanamo prison profiles provided by WikiLeaks.
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
|Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Big Drug Companies
|1
